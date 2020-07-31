President Maada Bio & First Lady Madam Fatima Maada Bio Observe EID MUBARAK

On Friday 31 July 2020 at state Lodge Freetown His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Madam Fatima Maada Bio Observe EID UI ADHA at State Lodge. President Bio congratulates our Muslim brethren for observing and fasting during the last ten days of the Dhul-hijjah or the day of Arafat.

As you celebrate your EID today, we hope and pray to Allah to give us good health to worship Him and sustenance from that which is pure, the spirit of contentment and character of gratefulness, modesty and wisdom.

May Allah accept your fasting and all the good deeds you have shared amongst us. We wish you a happy celebration – EID MUBARAK