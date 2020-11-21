20.9 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, November 22, 2020
President Julius Maada Bio Visits Gbalahun, Stresses on Need for Parents to Send their Children to School

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Gbalahun Court Barry, Kailahun District, Friday 20 November 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned a new Court Barry in Gbalahun, during his working visit to Kailahun District, east of the country, where he also encouraged parents to send their children to school.

Town Chief, Moiwo Bockarrie Korji, said that Dr Julius Maada Bio was the only sitting president to have visited the township since 1964. He welcomed the government delegation, emphasising how much they were excited about the visit.

Chief Korji maintained that the visit of the President was a clear testament to his belief that governance should be closer to the people.

“We are very happy for this visit and to announce to you that the only junior secondary school in this town has been approved by your government. We are also most grateful for the #FreeQualityEducation. It has removed the stress of paying school fees off parents,” he said.

In his brief statement, the President told them that people were always at the centre of his administration, adding that that was why he had decided not to govern just from Freetown but wanted to come down to the provinces to see first-hand how his people were doing.

He further stated that the progressive nature of Gbalahun was so impressive that he felt enthused to provide more classrooms and teaching materials to schools, not only in the township, but for the whole of the country.

“We know the nature and importance of education. That is why my government has prioritised it and we are paying for 2.5 million school-going children across the country. My government will continue to provide more classrooms, teaching and learning materials for effective learning,” he assured.

President Bio, however, admonished children of school-going age to make good use of the free quality education by studying very hard to make better grades, reiterating that education was the single most important pillar to transform a country.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23278394949
[email protected]

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
