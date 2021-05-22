President Julius Maada Bio Unveils Bo Rangers Football Clubhouse and Secretariat

Bo Town, Southern Region, Friday 21 May 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially opened the Bo Rangers Football Clubhouse and Secretariat in Bo City, Southern Sierra Leone.

Chairman Board of Directors of the Bo Rangers Football Club, Hon. PC Gassimu Mallah thanked President Bio for gracing the occasion and for injecting new spirit into Sierra Leone football, noting that many young people, who had taken football as their career were, fully engaged in the country.

He added that spectators and football fans in the country would always remain grateful to President Bio for reviving football.

PC Mallah also thanked the Executive Director of the Club, Babadi Kamara, for his disciplined leadership and for transforming the club into an enviable one.

Executive Chairman of Bo Rangers Football Club, Babadi Kamara, said he was happy to have superintended the work.

He added that he was also happy that the official opening of the clubhouse facility, the new home of their team, was being commissioned by the first gentleman of the Republic, His Excellency, the President, Dr Julius Maada Bio. He noted that the idea was about “bringing joy to people’s lives, particularly the football family.”

“Today’s event marks an epoch-making day in the history of Bo Rangers Football Club in particular and Sierra Leonean football in general. It symbolises our ambition and vision of football excellence as well as reinforces our executive’s determination to achieve our objectives. Today, we thank Allah for the blessings He has showered on this club and those who’ve served it over the years. We ask for Allah’s blessings on those who will use this facility in the years ahead,” he noted.

The chairman further said that the value of football to the nation could not be over-emphasised, adding that aside from being a major contributor to economic and social livelihoods, it also helped keep young people away from crime and drugs. He also noted that in a bid to complement His Excellency’s flagship programme of human capital development in the non-formal sector, he had personally decided to take up the challenge of empowering young people.

“I inherited a bank account with a cash balance of less than Le. 10 million. Today, I am happy to inform you all that the Club has a cash balance of more than Le.1billion generated, inter alia, from gate proceeds, donations by well-meaning supporters and members of the club, sales of jerseys and support from FIFA/CAF Corona Relief to clubs received through the Sierra Leone Football Association.

We are today the envy of all clubs in Sierra Leone because we have made accountability and transparency the hallmark of our administration,” he noted.

In his remarks President Bio thanked the Executive Chairman of Bo Rangers for what he said was a beautiful example by in erecting a state-of-the-art clubhouse, the first of its kind in the country. He said that everybody gathered at the event looked happy for the ways football was being played in the country.

“This spirit you have shown provides an opportunity for the players to serve as role models and ambassadors. I, therefore, urge the players to be good examples in the pursuit of their career,” he encouraged them.

President Julius Maada Bio said that his emphasis on Himan Capital Development was to make sure that everyone realised his/her dream and to add to the development of the nation. He pleaded with all Sierra Leoneans to work harder to actualise those potential, which he said were good for self development.

“I thank the leadership of Bo Rangers Football Club for this impressive work. The once defunct Bo Rangers Football Club is now an epitome of great admiration. This infrastructure has never been seen anywhere in the country.

“On that note, I want to say a big thank you to Babadi Kamara and all stakeholders of the club for your leadership in transforming this club. I wish you all the best and thank you everyone,” he concluded.