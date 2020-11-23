32.1 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, November 23, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for the Construction of an Ultra-Modern Hospital in Jojoima, Promises Similar Projects in Other Parts of the Country

By Sierra Network
152
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for the Construction of an Ultra-Modern Hospital in Jojoima, Promises Similar Projects in Other Parts of the Country

Jojoima Town, Kailahun District, Eastern Province, Sunday 21 November 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, on Wednesday 18th November, 2020 initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market with the handing...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s First Lady Launches Women in Agriculture Project in Woroma, Malema Chiefdom, Promises to Support the Initiative to Boost Farming

Woroma Town, Kailahun District, Eastern Province Sunday 22 November 2020 - Her Excellency First Lady Fatima Maada...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Jojoima Town, Kailahun District, Eastern Province, Sunday 21 November 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has turned the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern hospital in the Jojoima township, the chiefdom headquarter of Malema Chiefdom in the Kailahun District.

Welcoming the entourage, Paramount Chief Lamin Pamly Ngevao thanked President Bio for visiting, adding that that particular visit was so historic that his people in the chiefdom would live to appreciate and celebrate it in many years to come.

He also thanked Bintu Jibao, founder and coordinator of the Women In Agriculture project in the district, for helping his chiefdom by bringing in the initiative that was now providing job opportunities for many of the young women in that part of the country, thereby complementing government’s efforts at prioritising agriculture.

Giving an overview of the hospital project, Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Dr Thomas Samba, disclosed that the structure would be an ultra-modern 45-bed facility with a unit to cater for pregnant women and lactating mothers and their children and a laboratory unit for tests, a blood bank unit, a surgery and an isolation unit that would be used in an event of an emergency outbreak.

He continued by saying that the hospital would have a morgue facility and staff quarter that would host doctors and nurses.

“This is a project that will support the President’s agenda in human capital development,” he noted.

Minister of Health and Sanitation, Professor Alpha Tejan Wurie, commended the people for their willingness to own the project, stating that the people of Jojoima were very progressive. He noted that the hospital would serve all purposes, just like any other hospital in the big towns and cities.

Before the turning of the sod, President Bio said that he was happy to be with the people of Jojoima, adding that he was particularly appreciative of their support for his government and their belief in the New Direction agenda. He said he was excited to turn the sod for the construction of the hospital for people in that part of the creator.

“As a leader of this great nation, I am of the view that the handwork of my government should be felt in every district of the country. I am doing so because you the people are at the centre of my leadership. This is why I am here today to turn the sod for the construction of a hospital that will be of great help for the entire chiefdom and even beyond,” he said.

President Bio also encouraged them to embrace the free quality education programme that his government was providing, noting that more emphasis should be placed on the girl child.

“Parents should allow their children to go to school and should discourage their communities from giving them into early marriages. When a girl child is educated there will be rapid growth in the development of that community or locality,” he urged.

Previous articleMayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for the Construction of an Ultra-Modern Hospital in Jojoima, Promises Similar Projects in Other Parts of the Country

Jojoima Town, Kailahun District, Eastern Province, Sunday 21 November 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada...
Read more
Blog

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market

Sierra Network - 0
Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, on Wednesday 18th November, 2020 initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market with the handing over of the site to...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s First Lady Launches Women in Agriculture Project in Woroma, Malema Chiefdom, Promises to Support the Initiative to Boost Farming

Sierra Network - 0
Woroma Town, Kailahun District, Eastern Province Sunday 22 November 2020 - Her Excellency First Lady Fatima Maada Bio has launched the Women...
Read more
Blog

I have always maintained that I am available, willing & ready to comply Says Former President Koroma

Sierra Network - 0
I have always maintained that I am available, willing & ready to comply with due process & to robustly defend my name...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update22nd November 20200 New Case2405 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone’s First Lady Launches Women in Agriculture Project in Woroma, Malema Chiefdom, Promises to Support the Initiative to Boost Farming

News Sierra Network - 0
Woroma Town, Kailahun District, Eastern Province Sunday 22 November 2020 - Her Excellency First Lady Fatima Maada Bio has launched the Women...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for the Construction of Bus Station in Kailahun

News Sierra Network - 0
Kailahun Town, Luawa Chiefdom, Kailahun District, Saturday 21 November 2020- His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has turned sod for the...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions First Fire Station in Kailahun District, Emphasises the Growing Concerns of Fire Hazards

News Sierra Network - 0
Kailahun Town, Eastern Province, Saturday 21 November 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned the very first fire...
Read more

President Julius Maada Bio Visits Gbalahun, Stresses on Need for Parents to Send their Children to School

News Sierra Network - 0
Gbalahun Court Barry, Kailahun District, Friday 20 November 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned a new Court...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market

Sierra Network - 0