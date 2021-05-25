29.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, May 27, 2021
President Julius Maada Bio Inspects Work on the Myohaung Officers’ Mess and Single Officers’ Quarters for the Military

By Sierra Network
Sierra Network

Wilberforce Barracks, Freetown, Tuesday 25 May 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, on his way to work, today stopped at Wilberforce Barracks to inspect the near-complete five-storey building comprising 104 rooms with modern facilities for single officers of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, RSLAF.

The contractors said the building would be ready for handing over to the government of Sierra Leone by August this year.

The construction project is a result of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Sierra Leone and the People’s Republic of China, PRC, which included military aid grants valued at 50 million yuan ($7.2 million).

It could be recalled that the President in late December 2019 turned the sod for the project, emphasising at the time that the future of RSLAF was in the hands of the junior officers but warned that they must be nurtured and steeped in the military’s ethos, values, and traditions which could best be accomplished in the Officer’s Mess.

