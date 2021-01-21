19.1 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, January 22, 2021
type here...
News
Updated:

President Julius Maada Bio Inspects Agricultural Machinery at the Agriculture Central Stores

By Sierra Network
166
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

President Julius Maada Bio Inspects Agricultural Machinery at the Agriculture Central Stores

Ministry of Agriculture Central Stores, Kissy, Thursday 21 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 30 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update21st January 202130 New Cases3081 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

NaCOVERC Introduced CURFEW And Other COVID-19 Measures

Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Ministry of Agriculture Central Stores, Kissy, Thursday 21 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has embarked on an inspection tour of the stores of the Ministry of Agriculture that is housing about 2,410 agricultural implements and 410 tractors for the 2021 planting season.

In the 2018 New Direction Manifesto of the SLPP, the President emphasised that the overall goal of their agricultural policy was to sustain and diversify the production of food, increase investment in agriculture, develop and implement mechanised commercial farming to transform the traditional subsistence agricultural sector.

At the inspection site, east of Freetown, President Bio said his visit was to show that his government was serious about improving the agricultural sector and providing the enabling environment for farmers to exhibit and discover their true potentials.

“There has been constant grumbling about the lack of mechanisation in farming over the years. With these machines, it is now left for us as a country to effectively unitise them to increase agricultural productivity for the years ahead,” he noted.

The Acting Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security, Dr Abubakar Karim, disclosed that the all the 410 tractors and 2,410 farming implements would be distributed across the country by next week to ensure that farmers were ready for the 2021 planting season.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 30 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

President Julius Maada Bio Inspects Agricultural Machinery at the Agriculture Central Stores

Ministry of Agriculture Central Stores, Kissy, Thursday 21 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 30 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update21st January 202130 New Cases3081 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

NaCOVERC Introduced CURFEW And Other COVID-19 Measures

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update20th January 202121 New Cases3051 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

25% Salary Increase For Lecturers In April

Sierra Network - 0
By: Juliana VandyStrategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The Honourable Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends Inauguration Service of National Pentecostal Fellowship

News Sierra Network - 0
Harvest International Cathedral, Freetown, Sunday 17 January 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has graced the inauguration service of...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Pays Tribute to the Late Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya

News Sierra Network - 0
Saint Paul’s Cathedral Catholic Church Kenema, Saturday 9 January 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has paid a tribute...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio attends swearing-in of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana

News Sierra Network - 0
Accra, Ghana, Thursday 7 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined other colleague heads of state in...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Grants Citizenship to 22 African Americans

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 5 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has granted Sierra Leonean citizenship to 22...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 30 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0