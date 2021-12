PICTORIAL: This morning Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, ahead of the 60th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government slated for today, Sunday 12th December 2021.

His Excellency the President will return to Sierra Leone today, immediately after the Summit. He is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development.