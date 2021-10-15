President Julius Maada Bio Discusses Sierra Leone’s Investment Opportunities at EXPO 2020 in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday 14th October 2021

President Dr Julius Maada Bio has told a gathering at the EXPO 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, that Sierra Leone is a peaceful nation with the right climate for business.

Delivering his keynote address on the occasion of Sierra Leone’s National Day at the EXPO, the President said that Sierra Leone was a stable and democratic nation that was heavily investing in people through universal access to quality education, food security, and accessible and affordable healthcare. He noted that his nation was open to investments in cross-cutting enablers like digital technology, infrastructure, and green energy access.

“We have immense mineral resources as mapped out in our recent national geographical survey, vast expanse of arable land, oil and gas prospects, pristine beaches, islands, and coastal waters rich in fish and other marine resources.

“We have established a firm reputation for good governance and fiscal discipline. Our macroeconomic fundamentals are strong, and we have worked on making the regulatory framework and investment space even more conducive for global capital flows,” he said.

President Bio also said that the theme of the EXPO “Connecting minds, and creating the future,” undoubtedly offered a unique platform for countries around the world to showcase diversity and potential, to connect with business leaders and policy makers, attract investments, and discuss ways of fostering a brighter and sustainable future for all.

He also commended the UAE leadership for its continuous support to Sierra Leone and many others, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UAE Minister of Tolerance and Commissioner General of the EXPO, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, said that they were honoured to have President Bio and his delegation to the EXPO, and expressed optimistism that the event would help improve the existing partnership and friendship between Sierra Leone and the UAE. He also commended the country’s commitment on free quality education, saying that that aligned with the vision of the UAE.

