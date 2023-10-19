President Julius Maada Bio departs for Brussels

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio departs today for Brussels, Belgium, as part of the Government’s sustained efforts to rally international partners and investment groupings towards investing in Sierra Leone and advancing the Government’s FDI drive.

While in Brussels, the President will attend and deliver the Keynote Address at the 9th Edition of the Rebranding Africa Forum.

He will also hold strategic investment meetings with business leaders, banking and financial services executives, government leaders, and international and regional development finance institutions, among other critical stakeholders.