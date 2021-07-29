19.5 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, July 29, 2021
President Julius Maada Bio And Other African Leaders At A Reception Hosted By HRH Princess Ann And The UK Foreign Secretary Rabb

By Sierra Network
President Julius Maada Bio and myself joins other African Leaders including President Buhari of Nigeria, President Kenyatta of Kenya, President Nana Okufo – Addo of Ghana President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, former President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania at a reception hosted for us by HRH Princess Ann and the UK Foreign Secretary Rabb at the Lancaster House in London.

In attendance also where global leaders in education such as Julia Gillard, Alice Albright, Helen Grant and Dr Moinina David Sengeh our own Minister of Basic and Senior secondary school in Sierra Leone.

Meeting with people like these inspire me to do more with Hands Off Our Girls campaign which help to keep more girls in school.

Ending Rape and Early Marriage for our girls in Sierra Leone is a must and I hope you will all see education as the key and only sustainable asset to human development and transformation.

WeMove to the new radical inclusion and keep our girls safe.

President Bio speaks at the summits tomorrow.

Source: First Lady Fatima Bio

