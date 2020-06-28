President Bio’s Government Disburses Over Le1 Billion For Youth In Fisheries Project

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications

The Government of His Excellency Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio as part of efforts to empower youths in the country has disbursed the sum of One Billion Six Hundred and Forty_ One Million, One Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand Leones(Le 1,641,159, 000.00) to the Ministry of Youth Affairs for the construction of 70 local fishing boats in Bonthe, Pujehun, Kambia, Portloko, Western Area Urban and Rural districts.

According to a press release issued by the Youth Ministry, the boats will be constructed by seven local contractors,

using the services of locals in the respective aforementioned districts.

“Government has now disbursed a total of Two Billion One Hundred and Eighty-Eight Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Two Leones ( Le 2,188,252,000.00), representing 40% payment to the contractors in order for them to install 70 outboard engines and all fishing accessories on the 70 local boats already constructed.

Youth Affairs Minister, Mohamed Orman Bangura, said the process will lead to the creation of 1,400 jobs for young people across the seven operational districts.

Meanwhile, the Minister is urging the public to closely monitor the entire process with the primary goal of getting value for tax payers money.