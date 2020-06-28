21.8 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, June 29, 2020
type here...
BlogNews
Updated:

President Bio’s Government Disburses Over Le1 Billion For Youth In Fisheries Project

By Sierra Network
180
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

A LISTENING & CARING GOVERNMENT WITH A TALK & DO PRESIDENT (Part 1)

B.W. Bockarie: Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications "In all our decisions during...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

President Bio’s Government Disburses Over Le1 Billion For Youth In Fisheries Project

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Government...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening

The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications

The Government of His Excellency Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio as part of efforts to empower youths in the country has disbursed the sum of One Billion Six Hundred and Forty_ One Million, One Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand Leones(Le 1,641,159, 000.00) to the Ministry of Youth Affairs for the construction of 70 local fishing boats in Bonthe, Pujehun, Kambia, Portloko, Western Area Urban and Rural districts.

According to a press release issued by the Youth Ministry, the boats will be constructed by seven local contractors,
using the services of locals in the respective aforementioned districts.

“Government has now disbursed a total of Two Billion One Hundred and Eighty-Eight Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Two Leones ( Le 2,188,252,000.00), representing 40% payment to the contractors in order for them to install 70 outboard engines and all fishing accessories on the 70 local boats already constructed.

Youth Affairs Minister, Mohamed Orman Bangura, said the process will lead to the creation of 1,400 jobs for young people across the seven operational districts.

Meanwhile, the Minister is urging the public to closely monitor the entire process with the primary goal of getting value for tax payers money.

Previous articleThe Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening
Next articleA LISTENING & CARING GOVERNMENT WITH A TALK & DO PRESIDENT (Part 1)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

A LISTENING & CARING GOVERNMENT WITH A TALK & DO PRESIDENT (Part 1)

B.W. Bockarie: Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications "In all our decisions during...
Read more
Blog

President Bio’s Government Disburses Over Le1 Billion For Youth In Fisheries Project

Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Government of His Excellency Rtd. Brigadier...
Read more
News

The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening

Sierra Network - 0
The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening
Read more
News

WATER RESOURCES MINISTER AFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR WATER MANAGEMENT

Sierra Network - 0
(MIC. FTN. 15 June 2020) The Minister of Water Resources, Ing. Philip K Lansana, on Monday 15th June 2020...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update28th...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

A LISTENING & CARING GOVERNMENT WITH A TALK & DO PRESIDENT (Part 1)

Blog Sierra Network - 0
B.W. Bockarie: Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications "In all our decisions during this crisis we aim to...
Read more

The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening

News Sierra Network - 0
The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening
Read more

WATER RESOURCES MINISTER AFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR WATER MANAGEMENT

News Sierra Network - 0
(MIC. FTN. 15 June 2020) The Minister of Water Resources, Ing. Philip K Lansana, on Monday 15th June 2020...
Read more

VP JULDEH JALLOH INAUGURATES SCHOOL LIBRARY AT RUSSELL

News Sierra Network - 0
Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on Friday 26th June, 2020 graced the opening of what he called “a fantastic library” at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

A LISTENING & CARING GOVERNMENT WITH A TALK & DO PRESIDENT...

Sierra Network - 0