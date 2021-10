H.E Julius Maada Bio hosted at United States Capitol On Tuesday, 28 September 2021, H.E President Bio was hosted at the United States Capitol by the Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Gregory Weldon Meeks (D-NY-5) and Rep. Karen Ruth Bass (D-CA), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Global Human Rights. During the meeting, H.E President Bio was described as a “shining example” of leadership and Human Capital Development.