President Bio visits Funeral Home of Late Vice President Solomon Berewa

Goderich, Freetown, Friday 6 March 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today visited the funeral home of the Late Former Vice President Honorable Solomon Ekuma Berewa, Esq. who passed away yesterday evening in Freetown, aged 81.

During the visit, the President said that he was meeting the family to show concern and to sympathise with them, adding that the loss had not only created a big gap for the family but also for the nation. He also noted that the late man was an important part of the Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, and served the country diligently.

Daughter of the late Vice President, Annie Lansana, thanked the President and team for standing with them, especially during the moment of grief. She said that his late father loved the SLPP, his law profession and was passionate about the peace of the country.

Former Vice President Honorable Victor Bockarie Foh, commended the President for making time to visit the bereaved family despite his busy schedules. He said that the late man was a statesman who was strict, straightforward and passionate about the peace of the country. He added that Mr Berewa could be remembered as a man of peace, especially for his role in the Lome Peace Accord and for accepting the outcome of the 2007 General Elections.

Born in 1938 in Bumpe Chiefdom, Bo District, the Late Solomon Berewa served as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice under the Late President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, who later appointed him as Vice President between 2002–2007. In 2007, he also contested as Presidential Candidate for the SLPP, but unfortunately lost. He was also a longstanding professional lawyer.

