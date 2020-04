Sierra Leone’s president, Julius Maada Bio is to go into a 14-day self-isolation as a precaution after one of his bodyguards tested positive for Covid19. In an address to the nation, he said the bodyguard had been in quarantine and eventually tested positive for the disease but that no member of his family was showing any symptoms of the coronavirus. His spokesman, Keketorma Sandy told me that the president would be working from home.