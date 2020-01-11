President Bio to Attend Abu Dhabi Summit and UK-Africa Summit

OFFICE OF THE PRESS SECRETARY AND PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESMAN

Date: 11th January 2020

PRESS RELEASE

President Julius Maada Bio to Attend Abu Dhabi Summit and UK-Africa Summit

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio will depart Sierra Leone tomorrow, Sunday, 12th January 2020 to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2020 on the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. His Excellency has been invited as a Special Guest of the Government of the United Arab Emirates to attend the Summit which will be held from Monday 13th January to Thursday 16th January.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit is a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development and it brings together a unique fusion of policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers, politicians and the next generation of sustainability leaders. His Excellency has been invited as a visionary leader in Africa for his commitment to education and efforts in fostering sustainable development in Sierra Leone.

From Abu Dhabi, His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio will proceed to London where he will attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 on the invitation of the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson, MP. The Summit will be held on the 20th January 2020 and His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio is expected to participate in several events on the margins of the Summit focusing on sustainable infrastructure, trade and investment. These events on the margins are slated for 19th January through 21st January.

The theme of the UK-Africa Investment Summit is “Partners in Prosperity” and it will bring together businesses, governments and international institutions to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa. The Summit will also provide a platform to focus on strategic issues for both the UK and Sierra Leone including energy transition, job creation and mutual prosperity.

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio is expected to return to Sierra Leone on Tuesday 21st January 2020.

