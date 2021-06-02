26.1 C
President Bio To Addresses UN on Combating Corruption

By Sierra Network
His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of the Republic of Sierra Leone is among 88 world leaders slated to speak on challenges, measures to prevent and combat corruption across the world during the 32nd Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) against corruption.

The special session of the General Assembly on challenges and measures to prevent and combat corruption and strengthen international cooperation will be held from 2nd to 4th June, 2021 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, pursuant to General Assembly resolutions 73/191 and 74/276 as well as decision 74/568.

President Bio is among the first set of speakers and is expected to deliver his statement on the effect of corruption on stability and security of societies and how corruption undermines public trust and jeopardizes sustainable development if not tackled. The President will also highlight the gains made by Sierra Leone in combating corruption since his election as President in April, 2018.

The special session will provide an opportunity to galvanize the political will of governments and the international community as a whole in advancing the fight against corruption. Governments will be able to take stock of global efforts and commitments and identify solutions to common challenges in preventing and combating corruption. The special session will also contribute to driving forward the efforts of countries to fully and effectively implement the UN Convention against Corruption, including by, inter alia, sharing best practices and lessons learned.

A concise and action-oriented political declaration agreed upon in advance by consensus through intergovernmental negotiations under the auspices of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption will be presented for adoption by the General Assembly at this Special Session.

