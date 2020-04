President Of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio was supposed to address the nation on Monday 20th April 2020 at 2pm, through the Ministry of Information and Communication Official Facebook page it was later postponed to 4pm and as citizens eagerly awaits the sight and sound of the President, 30 minutes after the stipulated time, there was another notification that the address has been rescheduled without a specific date and time, however we will be notified of such when confirmed.

Final Notification

Second Notification