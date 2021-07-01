Blog Updated: July 1, 2021 President Bio To Address The Nation On The Third Wave Of COVID-19 In Sierra Leone By Sierra Network July 1, 2021 252 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - July 1, 2021WHO and GIZ Boost Health Ministry with Essential Medical Supplies to fight COVID-19 Current AffairsSierra Network - July 1, 2021Sierra Leone Registered 77 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 40 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current AffairsSierra Network - July 1, 2021President Bio Reimposed A Nationwide Curfew And A Monthlong Ban On Congregational Worship, Among Other Restrictive Measures Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net Sierra Leone has done well in the fight against COVID-19. The Third wave is here and it is deadly. Tonight, I will be addressing the nation on SLBC @ 8:00pm. Together, we will win this fight against COVID-19. Sierra Leone has done well in the fight against COVID-19. The Third wave is here and it is deadly. Tonight, I will be addressing the nation on SLBC @ 8:00pm. Together, we will win this fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/keS3lxiWIY— President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) July 1, 2021 Tagscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leonePresident julius maada biosierra leonesierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleThe Increase Of Pump Price Per Litre… The New Transport FareNext articleNational Olympic Committee Presents Invite to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio for the International Olympic Games in Japan - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - Latest News BlogSierra Network - July 1, 2021WHO and GIZ Boost Health Ministry with Essential Medical Supplies to fight COVID-19 As #SierraLeone experiences a third wave of the #COVID-19 pandemic, the #WHO in Sierra Leone through our partners GIZ,... Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 77 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 40 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - July 1, 2021 Current Affairs President Bio Reimposed A Nationwide Curfew And A Monthlong Ban On Congregational Worship, Among Other Restrictive Measures Sierra Network - July 1, 2021 News National Olympic Committee Presents Invite to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio for the International Olympic Games in Japan Sierra Network - July 1, 2021 Blog President Bio To Address The Nation On The Third Wave Of COVID-19 In Sierra Leone Sierra Network - July 1, 2021 - Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone - More Articles Like This WHO and GIZ Boost Health Ministry with Essential Medical Supplies to fight COVID-19 Blog Sierra Network - July 1, 2021 The Increase Of Pump Price Per Litre… The New Transport Fare Blog Sierra Network - July 1, 2021 Justice Momo-Jah Stevens Sentences Charcoal Burner To Life Imprisonment Blog Sierra Network - June 30, 2021 Breaking News: Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Is COVID-19 POSITIVE Blog Sierra Network - June 29, 2021 - Freetown - Waterloo Highway -