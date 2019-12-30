President Bio Proves Himself As A Reasonable, Honest And Inspirational Commander-In-Chief – By: Hon Lahai Lawrence Leema

PRESIDENT JULIUS MAADA BIO PROVES HIMSELF AS A REASONABLE, HONEST AND INSPIRATIONAL COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF!

By: Hon Lahai Lawrence Leema, Deputy Minister Minister of Internal Affairs

It is universally acknowledged that the top five qualities of a good leader are honesty, confidence, communication, the ability to inspire, and tact.

Her Excellency the first lady Mrs. Fatima Jabbie Maada Bio opened the security dinner with a warm welcome and a background story of the end of year security dinner organize by His Excellency the president for all security personnel.

President Bio has proved himself to be in possession of all said qualities.

The president, in an end of year security dinner at his state residence, applauded and appreciated his security chiefs and their personnel for their tremendous effort in preserving the country’s national security amidst difficult circumstances. He acknowledged their sacrifices, commitments and dedication to serve our country dutifully, especially as they do this with limited resources, amidst government’s multiple (conflicting) priorities, including efforts to bolster our up-and-coming economy. He expressed his admiration for the professional security service the forces provide in making the best use of the available resources to achieve so much.

The president, being a security guru himself with a wealth of experience, reminisced how sweet Sierra Leone had once been, before it was plunged into instability and chaos, and how few good men braved it to restore stability, democracy and good order in the state. The president emphasized his admiration for and recognition of the sacrifices of service men, the Soldiers, the Police, the Correctional Services, Immigration, the Fire Force, and the Office of National Security. He acknowledged how significant their role has been in preserving the state and working for its development. One cannot gainsay the fact that president Bio’s address to his service men and women showed him as a spot-on Commander-in-Chief. Even when he acknowledges the difficult circumstances under which his personnel are working to achieve so much, he motivates this generation of security personnel to do more by sacrificing today for a secure future for the next generation. The president demonstrated humility in leadership. He moved from his high table and walked around the different tables of his service personnel and had a chat and photos with each of them present at the location. The dinner was climaxed by photos with the president and his family with the different security institutions.