Sierra Leone
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
President Bio On A One Day Visit To Nigeria

By Sierra Network
H.E President Bio will depart Sierra Leone today for Nigeria on a one-day working visit at the invitation of H.E President Buhari. H.E President Bio will return to Sierra Leone tomorrow, Tuesday, 14th September.

