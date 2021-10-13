President Bio Off To EXPO 2020 Dubai

His Excellency President Bio has departed Sierra Leone this morning, Wednesday 13th October 2021, for EXPO 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where Sierra Leone will be participating together with over 190 countries at the world’s largest meeting of cultures.

It is expected that EXPO 2020 will attract around 25 million business and tourists visits over the next six months. This year for the first time in World Expo history, every participating country has its own pavilion to share cultural experiences and investment opportunities.

The theme for the EXPO 2020 is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. His Excellency President Bio is expected to return to Sierra Leone on Monday 18th October 2021.

#MarketSierraLeone

#InvestmentOpportunities