President Bio is very angry and have taken personal interest in this case – First Lady Fatima Bio

Today as We where busy with our National Food Basket distribution around Freetown my attention was drawn to the public outcry informing me about the issue surrounding Khadija’s death.

While I was shocked and very angry to read on social media that Choithram Hospital refused to treat her when taken to the hospital, that is not compared to what I am feeling right now.

I have reached out to Khadija’s father, I am waiting on him to furnish me with the facts as soon as that is done the battle is now between us and the RAPIST.

His Excellency the president is very angry and have taken personal interest in this case.

We extend our sincere sympathy to the Saccoh Family and all sympathizers around the world.

Rest In Peace my dear daughter.