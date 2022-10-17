President Bio is being set up by his Legal, Security, and Intelligence Advisers to become recorded as a Serial Abuser of the Rights of his Citizens – Dr Sylvia Blyden

Yesterday, (Sunday 16th October 2022), on my Twitter page, I strongly criticised President Maada Bio for the silence of his Government over the claims of enforced seizure of corpses of civilians killed during and around the acts of TERROR of August 10th 2022; I especially highlighted the matter of Evangelist Samson and asked the Government to break their silence and TALK TO THE PEOPLE. Indeed, few hours after my Twitter criticism, the Maada Bio Government broke their silence yesterday evening and spoke to us.

See their Public Notice with this my message. Please note that contrary to Umaru Fofana’s post, the Government has clearly stated the location of the burials in the Public Notice. The Government is also saying it is being done “in full collaboration” with the Families of the deceased.

#SierraLeone will today bury 25 civilians killed during the 10 August protests. Their families have been told the bodies will not be given to them, rather the state will lay them to rest. Each family will get Le 20 million (roughly $1,250), an offer rejected by relatives of… — Umaru Fofana (@UmaruFofana) October 17, 2022

If the Families and Next-Of-Kin of the deceased do not agree, then it is bizarre to seize the corpses but if the Families have agreed to the State-led, dignified burial, then that is fine. No wahala.

However, the Government has conspicuously left out mention of Evangelist Samson who was not killed on August 10th but was killed several days after August 10th.

Let me again state for the records, that under the Law (both established international principles and local Sierra Leone Laws), no Government has the right to forcefully seize corpses unless it is under a State of Emergency or during War Time (like the war against Al Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden) or the dead person was convicted of a crime like Treason in a Court of Law.

Arbitrary seizure of corpses based on so-called perceived security intelligence by the Government, is BAD ADVISE to the President – very bad legal advise. I place such advise in the same category of the NASTY and FALSE security intelligence that was given to President Bio against me in April 2020 which led to the most egregious abuse ever meted out to a Woman like me in our country.

In my opinion, which I am entitled to hold, H.E. President Dr. Julius Maada Bio is being set up by his Legal, Security and Intelligence Advisers to become recorded as a Serial Abuser of the Rights of his Citizens. His reputation is being trapped into a cul-de-sac that his reputation may not be able to reverse out of.

The saddest part of it all is that the President is himself glibly walking into the traps – over and over and over again. Quite a pity.

I honestly pity President Bio and I pray to God Almighty that if I ever become President of Sierra Leone, I don’t get the misfortune of having to place my confidence in such legal, security and intelligence Advisers of the kind that have been advising President Bio.

Let me end at this point. My name is Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden, an Officer of the Order of the Rokel.

Lonta.