25.9 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, October 3, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

President Bio held an excellent bilateral meeting in Washington, D.C with the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

By Sierra Network
156
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

H.E President Bio on Tuesday 28 September 2021 held an excellent bilateral meeting in Washington, D.C with the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund. During the meeting, H.E President Bio reaffirmed his commitment to his progressive agenda and Human Capital Development.

Following the meeting, the Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva said: “I am a big fan of what Sierra Leone is doing, especially on governance and responding to the crisis. Your priorities to invest in people and build a more resilient economy have our full support!”

Previous articleRegister Now – Freetown The TreeTown
Next articlePresident Bio was hosted at the United States Capitol by the Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

President Bio was hosted at the United States Capitol by the Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee

H.E Julius Maada Bio hosted at United States Capitol On Tuesday, 28 September 2021, H.E President Bio was hosted...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

President Bio was hosted at the United States Capitol by the...

Sierra Network - 0