President Bio held an excellent bilateral meeting in Washington, D.C with the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

H.E President Bio on Tuesday 28 September 2021 held an excellent bilateral meeting in Washington, D.C with the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund. During the meeting, H.E President Bio reaffirmed his commitment to his progressive agenda and Human Capital Development.

Following the meeting, the Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva said: “I am a big fan of what Sierra Leone is doing, especially on governance and responding to the crisis. Your priorities to invest in people and build a more resilient economy have our full support!”