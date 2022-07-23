20.7 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, July 24, 2022
President Bio has provided, for the first time in history, tablets for 190 Paramount Chiefs nationwide

By Sierra Network
His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has provided, for the first time in history, tablets for 190 Paramount Chiefs nationwide for Education Monitoring. This is also the first time Paramount Chiefs nationwide are engaged in a National Dialogue and Consultation on Education Development, Transforming Education and Education Sector Plan.

Thank you President Bio ensuring Paramount Chiefs are part of Transforming Education!Thank you Moinina David Sengeh for your exemplary leadership in the Education Sector!

