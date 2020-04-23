President Bio Established Scientific and Technical Advisory Group for Emergencies (STAGE)

SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL ADVISORY GROUP FOR EMERGENCIES (STAGE)

The General Public is hereby informed that His Excellency the President Dr. Julius Maada Blo has established a Scientific and Technical Advisory Group for Emergencies (STAGE) to support Government’s decision-making and response during emergencies.

The Scientific and Technical Advisory Group for Emergencies will provide real time scientiric advIce, insights from research and state-of-the-art technological interventions for the consideration of His Excellency the President and the Government of Sierra Leone.

In line with the above, and as a result of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

pandemic, HIS Excellency the President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has constituted a scientific and Technical Advisory Group for Emergencies to support the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (STAGE C-19).

The STAGE C-19 Advisory Group will comprise the following:

Dr. Nellie Bell (Ministry of Health and Sanitation)

Dr. Austin Demby (U.S. Department of Health and Human services;

HRSA)

Dr. Kande-Bure Kamara (World Health Organization, Geneva)

Prof. Mallam Osman Sankoh (Statistics Sierra Leone)

Dr. Isata Wurie (University of Sierra Leone)

Dr. Nehlama Barrie (Ministry of Health and Sanitation)

Dr. James C. Boima (Connaught Hospital)

Mr. Mohamed James (Directorate of Sclence, Technology and Innovation)

Dr. Paul Farmer (Harvard University)

MS. Ishata Conteh (World Health Organization, Brazzaville)

Mr. Lawrence Babawo (Njala University)

Dr. Pardis Sabeti (Geneticist, Massachusetts Institute of Technalogy)

Members of STAGEC-19 will offer voluntary services, and will serve for an initial period of 18 months. The work mode for STAGE C-19 will be primarily virtual.

JULIUS F. SANDY, PhD

SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT