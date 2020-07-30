20.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, July 30, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

President Bio Donates Sheep to 300 Mosques and Households in Western Area

By Sierra Network
317
0

Must Read

SportsSierra Network - 0

SLFA President Madam Isha Johansen Announces The Disbursement For FIFA/CAF Relief Funds

SLFA PRESIDENT MADAM ISHA JOHANSEN ANNOUNCES THE DISBURSEMENT PLAN FOR FIFA/CAF COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS.
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Confers Commander of the Order of the Republic Award on U.S Ambassador

State House, Freetown, Thursday 30 July 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

President Bio Donates Sheep to 300 Mosques and Households in Western Area

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQZSeHDUnXY State Lodge, Freetown, Thursday 30 July 2020 - His Excellency President...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State Lodge, Freetown, Thursday 30 July 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today presented sheep for slaughter to 300 mosques and households in the Western Area.

Muslims worldwide celebrate this day in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) willingness to slaughter his own son, Ismael before Allah intervened and ordered him to kill a sheep instead.

He said because of the pandemic Muslims could not perform the Hajj this year, which was an important pillar of Islam. He said that Eid Al Adha (tomorrow) was an important date in the Muslim calendar and had called on them to show their love as a family.

“We are doing the special offer to show that we care for everyone with the little we can offer. Religious leaders are important part of our society and that is why we are making this special offer to show that we care for them,” he said.

First Lady, Madam Fatima Maada Bio, said that they were pleased to welcome the muslim leaders in their home, adding that the generous support was a show of their love and commitment to Muslims in the country.

Alhaji Osman, a beneficiary of the donation, thanked the President and the First Lady for the gesture. He noted that it was not a surprise to them because they had always shown love to the people of Sierra Leone. He also offered prayers for the President, his government and the country.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23288269282
[email protected]

Previous articleLeader Of Government Business Incriminates The PAOPA Government
Next articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Confers Commander of the Order of the Republic Award on U.S Ambassador
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsSierra Network - 0

SLFA President Madam Isha Johansen Announces The Disbursement For FIFA/CAF Relief Funds

SLFA PRESIDENT MADAM ISHA JOHANSEN ANNOUNCES THE DISBURSEMENT PLAN FOR FIFA/CAF COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS.
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Confers Commander of the Order of the Republic Award on U.S Ambassador

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Thursday 30 July 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today conferred and presented the Commander...
Read more
News

President Bio Donates Sheep to 300 Mosques and Households in Western Area

Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQZSeHDUnXY State Lodge, Freetown, Thursday 30 July 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has...
Read more
Blog

Leader Of Government Business Incriminates The PAOPA Government

Sierra Network - 0
29th July 2020By Andrew Freeman On Tuesday, 28th July 2020, the Leader of Government Business Honourable Matthew Nyuma effectively...
Read more
Current Affairs

NaVOVERC Reminds Muslim As They Celebrate EID-UL-ADHA To Adhere To COVID-19 Regulations

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Confers Commander of the Order of the Republic Award on U.S Ambassador

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Thursday 30 July 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today conferred and presented the Commander...
Read more

New NEC Boss Subscribes to Oath of Office at State House

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 28 July 2020 - The new Chairman and Chief Electoral Commissioner for the National Electoral Commission, NEC, Mohamed...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Highlights Three Development Milestones in One Week, Launches Insurance Scheme for Workers

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 28 July 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has said that over the past one...
Read more

MBSSE Reminder On Important Dates For NPSE, BECE & WASSCE Examinations

News Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

SLFA President Madam Isha Johansen Announces The Disbursement For FIFA/CAF Relief...

Sierra Network - 0