President Bio Donates Sheep to 300 Mosques and Households in Western Area

State Lodge, Freetown, Thursday 30 July 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today presented sheep for slaughter to 300 mosques and households in the Western Area.

Muslims worldwide celebrate this day in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) willingness to slaughter his own son, Ismael before Allah intervened and ordered him to kill a sheep instead.

He said because of the pandemic Muslims could not perform the Hajj this year, which was an important pillar of Islam. He said that Eid Al Adha (tomorrow) was an important date in the Muslim calendar and had called on them to show their love as a family.

“We are doing the special offer to show that we care for everyone with the little we can offer. Religious leaders are important part of our society and that is why we are making this special offer to show that we care for them,” he said.

First Lady, Madam Fatima Maada Bio, said that they were pleased to welcome the muslim leaders in their home, adding that the generous support was a show of their love and commitment to Muslims in the country.

Alhaji Osman, a beneficiary of the donation, thanked the President and the First Lady for the gesture. He noted that it was not a surprise to them because they had always shown love to the people of Sierra Leone. He also offered prayers for the President, his government and the country.

