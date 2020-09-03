President Bio Discharged From The American University Hospital In Lebanon

Exactly a week since he travelled to Lebanon, President Bio has been discharged from the American University Hospital after undergoing necessary examinations according to Hashem Hashem, Sierra Leone’s Consul in Lebanon.

In a publication by the Lebanon National News Agency,Hashem is quoted as saying that the President will stay at a Hotel in Beirut for a short recovery period before pursuing his personal visit to Lebanon which is contrary to a State House press release which informed the public that the President who went on a private trip will only be staying for a week.

NNA – The Consul of Sierra Leone in Lebanon, Hashem Hashem, on Wednesday issued the following statement: “The President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, will be discharged from the American University Hospital in Beirut this evening, after he underwent the necessary examinations under the supervision of former Minister, Professor. Dr. Mohammad Jawad Khalifeh, and he is in a good health condition. President Bio will stay at Beirut’s Eden Bay Hotel for a short recovery period and will pursue his personal visit to Lebanon before returning to Sierra Leone.”