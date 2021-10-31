21 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, November 1, 2021
President Bio Departs Sierra Leone for Glasgow, Scotland

This morning, Sunday 31st October 2021, H.E President Julius Maada Bio will depart Sierra Leone for Glasgow, Scotland to participate at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) scheduled for the 31st October – 12th November 2021.

It is expected that the COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Over 100 world leaders including Heads of State, Global Politicians, Advocates, Business Leaders, Civil Society Leaders and Climate Change Activists are expected to attend the summit. The event is also expected to bring in between 20,000 and 25,000 attendees.

Under the leadership of H.E President Bio, the Sierra Leone Government has recently approved the National Climate Change Policy that promotes a climate-resilient and climate-compatible economy.

H.E President Julius Maada Bio is expected to return to Sierra Leone on 7th November 2021.

