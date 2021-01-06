20.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, January 7, 2021
President Bio Departs For Ghana

By Sierra Network
His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio will depart Sierra Leone today, Wednesday 6th January for Accra to attend the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.

The inauguration ceremony is slated for tomorrow, Thursday 7th January 2021 and will mark his second term in office. His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio will be accompanied by his wife, the First Lady, Madam Fatima Bio. The President is expected to return to Sierra Leone tomorrow, Thursday, 7th January 2021.

