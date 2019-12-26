President Bio calls on Moyamba stakeholders to embrace Hands off our Girls campaign

President Julius Maada Bio has called on stakeholders of Moyamba district to embrace the Hands off our Girls campaign in a bid to ensure development is sustained. He made this call during his thank you tour at the district.

The Hands off our Girls campaign was launched this year in the district by Her Excellency Fatima Bio in an effort to minimise or put an end to early marriage sexual harassment and teenage pregnancy, that has been an impediment to girl child education.

Making his statement President Bio said women constitute over 50% of the country’s population, stating that inclusiveness started when girls are allowed to stay in school, as he endorse the First Lady call, that girls should be allowed to be educated and that they in turn will be women of substance in society.

“Girls should also be educated just as the boys and a strong home is made up of an educated woman.” He added.

According to President Bio the Free Quality Education is not just for boys but girls also, adding that if the children are educated the development will be sustained and that Sierra Leone will regain it long lost glory as the anthem of West Africa.

He pleaded with the men that are in the habit of raping young girls to stop and that if they are caught they would be jailed for life time as provided in the act. “Real men don’t rape and as a father of the nation I care for all girl child, because I want them to be educated” He mentioned.

President Bio concluded by calling on all stakeholders to own the Hands off our Girls campaign just as many other districts have vowed to support HE Fatima Bio.

The call of the president was greeted with a thunderous applause of acceptance and voices of endorsement by the people to support the campaign.

