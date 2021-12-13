President Bio Awards Chief Justice at Bar Association Dinner

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Country Lodge, Freetown, 11th December 2021: Sierra Leone’s President, His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio has yesterday presented on behalf of the Bar Association, an honorary award to the Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards in recognition of the unprecedented reforms undertaken so far at the Judiciary.

The citation on the award states that, “this Honorary Award is presented in recognition of your innovative reforms in the Judiciary. We commend you for your leadership in the administration of Justice.”

The award and recognition adds up to a plethora of awards that the Hon. Chief Justice and the Judiciary of Sierra Leone have received in just three years.

Two weeks ago, the Sierra Technology Awards awarded the Judiciary as the Lead Innovative Government Institution 2021.

This comes in the heels of the many innovative reforms by the Honourable Chief Justice to digitalize the Judiciary ranging from the first Virtual Court, a responsive website and the use of the Justice Application to ensure effective service delivery at the Magistrates’ Courts.

Now more than ever before, Judgments are being uploaded on a daily basis on the website www.judiciary.gov.sl as well as cases assigned to Judges for adjudication.

The British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Her Excellency, Lisa Chesney MBE, in a meeting in the Chief Justice’s Chambers said she is impressed with the progress at the Judiciary under the leadership of Justice Edwards.

Whilst referencing the recent Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) rating with 63% pass mark in the Rule of Law, the British High Commissioner further commended the Judiciary for such a progress and strides. She said, “thank you for the reforms and transformation within the Judiciary.”

The British High Commissioner also commended the Chief Justice for the deployment of Magistrates in all Districts and Judges in places where there were no sitting Judges.

Apart from the study tour conducted by different countries in the sub-region, the Gambian Solicitor General, Hussein Thomasi, and his team recently stated that, “we are impressed with the reforms at the Sierra Leone Judiciary and the support to the Anti-Corruption Commission in the fight against Corruption.”

During the Bar Association Dinner and first Awards Night, the Chief Justice also presented an outstanding award to the current Bar Association President, Madam Michaela Eddinia Swallow under whose leadership such a unique occasion was organised.

For more information, contact Judiciary Communications, on +23234617548 +23276321184 and +23279101086