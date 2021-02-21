PRESIDENT BIO APPLAUDS EU, NAO, MoYA, NAYCOM, CSE & PARTNERS FOR YOUTH SKILLS DEVELOPMENT IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION

20th February 2021– HE President Julius Maada Bio has applauded EU, National Authorising Office (NAO), NAYCOM, CSE and partners for giving life skills in road construction to youths in Pujehun district along the Bandajuma-Liberia border road project funded by EU.

Addressing some of the youths at Malema 2 on his way to Jendema, President Bio thanked CSE for training the young people noting that these young people will form a ready workforce for work in future road construction projects in the country “ours is a human capital development government therefore people should be at the center of everything that we do.”

He acknowledged the gender sensitivity of the project that gives opportunity to young women whom he said have been disadvantaged for a very long time.

Commissioner Ngolo Katta said the project will train 1540 young people in various skills in road construction including welding, masonry, carpentry, steel bending, heavy-duty machine operators etc. He added that the project trains community youth with no qualification and graduate youth who require hands on training as engineers. Commissioner Katta also said that the project provides stipends to the youth who will also benefit from end of training support.

Mr. Katta thanked all the partners National Authoring Office NAO, Ministry of Planning and Economic Development MoPED, Ministry of Youth Affairs, CSE, Sierra Leone Roads Authority, Sierra Leone Institute of Engineers, Sierra Leone Local Content Agency and NCTVA.

Few young women training as operators of heavy-duty machines demonstrated their new skills in view of the President and entourage.

Meanwhile, the Director of NAO Mr. Ambrose James presented a summary update report of the road construction works as at January 2021 to President Bio.

©️NAYCOM