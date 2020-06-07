27.4 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, June 7, 2020
Pres. Bio Commissions Psychiatric Teaching Hospital Complex

By Sierra Network
By Bampia James Bundu

The 4th June 2020 will go down in the annals of history as that unforgettable day when His Excellency the President Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio commissioned the newly refurbished Sierra Leone Psychiatric Teaching Hospital Complex, Kissy, in the east end of Freetown.

It must be noted that the Sierra Leone Psychiatric Teaching Hospital Complex had played and still continues to play a very significant role in not only training ambitious and aspiring medical practitioners on mental illness related issues but has also been providing specialized treatments to people suffering from different forms of mental illnesses.

It is an open secret that the country has a sizeable number of mentally disturbed persons of varying degrees, a situation that should be urgently addressed.

Lamentably, over the years much attention had not been paid by past governments and relevant authorities to giving that sector the much needed support it deserves. However, certain humanitarian and charitable organizations have humanely provided intermittent supports in ‘s forms that helped cushion the dilapidated conditions that affected the progress of that institution.

Addressing his audience at the commissioning ceremony, President Bio first extended thanks and appreciation to Partners in Health and Handicap International for their commitments that have impacted the health outcomes of Sierra Leoneans nationwide.

He also thanked Sierra Leonean doctors who have dedicated years of service and leadership to the psychiatric institution, paying special tribute to Dr. Nahim who started serving the institution from the 1980s up to 2009, the late Dr. Godfrey George, Dr. Andrew Muana and now Dr. Jalloh.

Focusing on the rationale, opportunities and possibilities for the Sierra Leone Psychiatric Teaching Hospital (SLPTH), President Bio said the Government’s 2018 manifesto registers commitment to “develop mental health treatment and care facilities in Freetown and build new facilities in the provinces.”

President Bio said that commitment was made against the backdrop of decades of neglect of mental health care and the premier psychiatric hospital in the country.

“The hospital was an unsanitary site of unspeakable neglect and abuse. Nothing seemed to work – from ramshackle buildings with broken toilets, broken d, empty pharmacies, no water supply, to insecure perimeter fencing that was regularly breached by patients,” the President lamented, adding how mental health care was still offered within an outdated century-old mental health legislation as evidence abound of inhumane isolation and chaining practices and overall poor outcomes for patients.

President Bio maintained that such institutional neglect was complicated with little to no dedication to staff training or to modernizing mental healthcare practices.

He stated that the burden of doing little to nothing “hung on our conscience like a millstone and while our predecessors did not even stop to ask why things were the way they were at the SLPTH and what they could do, this government has asked those two questions and gone beyond by exploring what additional legislation, policy, and institutional changes could be made to align mental healthcare services with international imperatives and best practices.”
“Our intervention is situated within our overarching human capital development priority as a Government. We believe, as a Government, in harnessing the full potential of every Sierra Leonean and we believe that improving and promoting mental health care is an essential part of achieving Universal Health Care coverage with positive outcomes for the physical health of our citizens,” President Bio underscored.

He noted that they therefore believe that elevated investments in mental healthcare will have positive implications for human development and socio-economic development.

“We also believe that it is investment that protects human rights and reduces social and economic disparities,” he added, saying the country has been bludgeoned over the last three decades by traumatic event after traumatic event – from the bloody violence and chaos of the civil war, to catastrophic natural disasters like the mudslide and flooding, through the Ebola virus disease epidemic, and now the COVID19 pandemic.

The President highlighted that all these events and beyond have induced conditions from post-traumatic stress disorder and grief, to anxiety, depression, psychosis, acute stress, and harmful substance abuse.

He said combining these with autism, epilepsy, bipolar and psychotic disorders, intellectual and cognitive disabilities, and more, the country must act now.
The President admonished all to invest heavily in mental healthcare, pointing out that persons with mental health needs and their families are subjected to severe discrimination, stigma, harassment, victimization and their constitutional rights as well as their security are not guaranteed.

He underlined that because of cultural insensitivities, children are often not educated and are abandoned to a life of vagrancy, abuse, and early death.
“They are also susceptible to other chronic physical disease conditions, unhealthy diets, unsafe living conditions, and most often, early death. “Our commitment as a government remains not only to guarantee the rights of every one of our citizens, but also to protect, and nurture every citizen to his or her fullest potential,” President Bio said.

“My Government, through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation will also pursue the ECOWAS Commission’s agreement to establish the first drug treatment and rehabilitation centre here in Sierra Leone. My Government is ready to support and promote the SLPTH in its mission to deliver quality care to its patients. In order to augment and support the training of an indigenous medical workforce, my Government fully supports the establishment of a separate Department of Psychiatry in the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences to train mental health professionals such as nurses, occupational therapists, addiction specialists, and more from diploma to postgraduate levels.”

President Bio declared that the 21 mental health nurses who continue to provide outstanding service at the psychiatric facility and who do not have PIN codes will be, effective immediately, provided with PIN codes by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation. “I also wish to use this opportunity to call on all Sierra Leoneans to stop stigmatising mental healthcare workers and the mental health profession.”

Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications

