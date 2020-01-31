Following last night’s fire at the Cotton Tree, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Sam King Brima and Professor Abdul-Karim of the Botany Department of Fourah Bah College were on site this morning. The preliminary assessment done by Prof. Abdul-Karim ascertained that Freetown’s Cotton Tree is alive and that damage done by last night’s fire was not extensive.

Next steps include a more detailed assessment to be done next week and the engagement of the tree surgeon to treat some bacteria found growing on the Cotton Tree.

In addition to the technical solutions, FCC is working on plans to improve the physical security of the tree.

