Saturday, January 1, 2022
Pre Competition Cardiac Assessment Successfully Completed By Leone Stars Full Squad

By Sierra Network
The full Leone Stars squad have today, in compliance with the AFCON regulation, successfully undergone the Pre Competition Cardiac Assessment to ascertain the fitness of the players.

