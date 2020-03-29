Prayer Of Supplication For Sierra Leone By President Bio

PRAYER OF SUPPLICATION FOR SIERRA LEONE BY HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT DR. JULIUS MAADA BIO

Oh Lord God Almighty, the Creator of the Heavens and the earth!

We come before You today, in humility and brokenness, thanking You for Your mercies, Your grace and Your protection over us in the nation of Sierra Leone. Lord, we submit to You and acknowledge You as our God. We repent of our sins and shortcomings, and we ask for mercy and forgiveness, in the name of Jesus Christ our Lord! Lay not our sins to our charge oh Lord.

I Thank You Lord for all Your works of deliverance and grace that You have showed to us as a nation in times past, when we were faced with political challenges, wars, flood, the Ebola epidemic and much more. Forgive us Lord for acts of ingratitude that we showed to You when once we were free from our troubles.

I humbly come before You as the one whom You have mercifully placed as the President and leader of this great nation Sierra Leone and, for myself and on behalf of all the people of this nation, I rededicate Sierra Leone to You oh God in Jesus Name. Trusting in your mercy, love and faithfulness at a time like this when the Coronavirus is ravaging the nations of the world, I ask that You preserve and keep us free from the Global pandemic.

Like King Jehoshaphat said in 2 Chronicles Chapter 20 and verse 12, oh God, please arise in our defense, for we have no power against this terrible global pandemic that is ruthlessly killing people in great numbers in the nations of the world. We do not know what to do and we have no help of our own. Our eyes are on You alone.

Heavenly Father, Sierra Leone is looking unto You. We are depending on You, and we call on You to help us oh God. Protect and deliver us from COVID-19. May it not enter our nation. Give us wisdom and power to prevail over it. Deliver us from the pending economic disaster that the world may face. Help us and turn our economy around for good. Deliver us from corruption and wickedness. Heal and preserve our nation. Deliver us from satanic agenda, demonic powers and evil plans in Jesus Name.

Oh Lord hear our prayer, and let our cry come unto You. We will be mindful to Praise You at the end.

Thank You Lord. To You be all the Glory, Praise and Honour, in Jesus Mighty Name we pray! Amen.