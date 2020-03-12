PPRC Press Release On The Constitution Of The Sierra Leone Peoples Party

PPRC PUBLIC NOTICE 12th March, 2020

Pursuant to Section 24 of the Political Parties Act (PPA) No.3 of 2002, the public is hereby informed that the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) has published in the Sierra Leone Gazette No. 13 Vol CXLX1 the Constitution of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) for thirty(30) working days, commencing 6th March, 2020 to 16th April, 2020.

During this period, the Commission will be disposed to entertain objection(s) on the said Constitution from the membership of the SLPP and the public. The objections can be forwarded to the PPRC Office, OAU Drive, Tower Hill in Freetown or the PPRC email [email protected] not later than 16th April, 2020.

The Gazetted Constitution can be purchased from the Sierra Leone Book shop at Wallace Johnson street in Freetown.

END OF NOTICE!!