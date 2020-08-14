21.7 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, August 14, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Ports Management Engages Mining Companies At Sherbro River

By Sierra Network
104
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

MTCA in Collaboration with MoF commence the disbursement of Safety Net Support to Tourism Establishments

Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs(MTCA) in Collaboration with Ministry of Finance(MoF) commence the disbursement of Safety...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Honours Late Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

Bank Complex, Kingtom, Friday 14 August 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today joined...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Ports Management Engages Mining Companies At Sherbro River

A High powered delegation of cross section of the Management of the Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA)...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

A High powered delegation of cross section of the Management of the Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA) has concluded engagements with Sherbro River mining companies including the Sierra Leone Mineral Holding Limited 1 (VIMETCO) and Sierra Rutile Limited (Iluka Mining).

The SLPA delegation held separate meetings with Managements of VIMETCO and Iluka Mining Companies respectively and made site visitations at Port Nitti 1 & 2 where the two companies operate.

The engagements among other things were to establish a platform for dialogue with the mining companies, re-establish SLPA presence at Port Niti 1 & 2, assess its landed property, look at the Cargo Tracking Notes payment for the export of Bauxite and Iron Ore, pilotage and stevedore services and visitation to their mining sites.

SLPA delegation lead and General Manager, Dr Abdulai Fofana said his 23 months old management is poised on structural and functional transformation at the Freetown Port and the River Ports of Niti and Pepel.

Giving the background, Dr. Fofana said the presence of SLPA was well established at Port Niti before the war, and as part of the structural and functional restructuring of his management, they had viewed the re-establishment of The Authority’s presence prudent for the operations of mining companies at the river Port of Niti- an outlet of the Sierra Leone Ports Authority.

Dr. Fofana went on to state that there was a complete absence of dialogue between the Authority and the mining companies at the Sherbro River which resulted to some disagreements including the issue of Cargo Tracking Note payment on export. He therefore called for a platform for dialogue between SLPA and Sherbro River mining companies as the Authority is ready to encourage investment.#

On pilotage, SLPA Deputy General Manager Yankuba Askia Bio said the Authority is concerned about the non-utilization of SLPA pilot on outbound service after loading of consignments. He said the Authority for now only provides inbound services on the arrival of vessels.

SLPA Company Secretary and Head, Legal Affairs, Martin Maada George, Esq observed the non-congenial relations between SLPA and the Sherbro River Mining Companies. He called for an open-ended dialogue to harmonize arrangements on Cargo Trafficking Note tariff, dredging of the Sherbro River Port and compliance to ISPS Code by Stevedore workers.

The Legal luminary urged the mining companies to be mindful of the legal mandate of SLPA to provide outbound pilotage on all SLPA operational areas including Port Niti.

In a similar sentiment, SLPA Harbour Master Kenneth O Jones said the channel to Sherbro Port is in need of buoys to guide vessels through and out of Niti Port. He informed managements of both mining companies that SLPA has engaged Sierra Leone Maritime Administration on the installation of buoys through Sherbro River channel.

On stevedore services, SLPA Operations and Monitoring Manager, Foday Manso Koroma said the Authority is concerned about report of workers of stevedore companies being under the influence of alcohol and other drugs while on duty. He furthered that stevedore companies have paid huge compensation for damages as a result of reckless handling of equipment of mining companies.

VIMETCO General Manager, Basuded Datta and Iluka mining representative, Dominic Hope were concerned about the following: ISPS Code Compliance by stevedore companies in the areas of PPEs and jumping down from barges before landing, COVID-19 hit on the Operations of VIMETCO and Cargo Tracking Note fees on export.

Management of the Sierra Leone Ports Authority left Freetown on the 12th August and returned on the 14th August from Niti Port. The Management made visitation to VIMETCO and Iluka mining sites and resolved with the mining companies to hold regular dialogue with mining companies and reestablishment of office space between Niti 1 and Nitti 2.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Honours Late Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

MTCA in Collaboration with MoF commence the disbursement of Safety Net Support to Tourism Establishments

Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs(MTCA) in Collaboration with Ministry of Finance(MoF) commence the disbursement of Safety...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Honours Late Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

Sierra Network - 0
Bank Complex, Kingtom, Friday 14 August 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today joined other mourners at the Bank...
Read more
Blog

Ports Management Engages Mining Companies At Sherbro River

Sierra Network - 0
A High powered delegation of cross section of the Management of the Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA) has concluded engagements with Sherbro...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update14th August 20207 cases1947 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Dr. Sylvia Blyden Magistrate Court Case Adjourned As Nobody Appeared On Behalf Of The State

Sierra Network - 0
Today's magistrate court sitting was again adjourned because, though my fantastic lawyer Charles Margai and myself were present, nobody appeared on behalf...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Dr. Sylvia Blyden Magistrate Court Case Adjourned As Nobody Appeared On Behalf Of The State

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Today's magistrate court sitting was again adjourned because, though my fantastic lawyer Charles Margai and myself were present, nobody appeared on behalf...
Read more

Statistician General Clears Misconceptions About 2020 Mid Term Census

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By: Finda Judith Ngaujah,Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The Statistician General and CEO of Statistics Sierra Leone,...
Read more

Chinese Embassy Donated 20,000 Face Mask To Freetown City Council

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Yesterday, a delegation from the Embassy of China donated 20,000 face masks to FCC on behalf of the Hefei City Municipal Government...
Read more

In continuing our efforts to bring governance to the people, my office is working from Kailahun City today – Dr. Moinina David Sengeh

Blog Sierra Network - 0
In continuing our efforts to bring governance to the people, my office is working from Kailahun City today. (It's my first time...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

MTCA in Collaboration with MoF commence the disbursement of Safety Net...

Sierra Network - 0