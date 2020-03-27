Ensuring Implementation of SOP on COVID-19 Preparedness…

Port DGM Pays Unannounced Visit at Kissy Ferry Terminal

The Deputy General Manager of the Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA), Mr. Yankuba Askia Bio on Thursday 26th March paid an unannounced visit at one of the Authority’s facilities – the Kissy Ferry Terminal to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures on COVID-19 preparedness at the port of Freetown and other facilities in Freetown including the Ferry Terminals.

The visit, according to Mr. Bio, is to verify social media claims on an overcrowding ferry plying the Freetown-Targrin Estuary and the Ferry Terminals preparedness to prevent COVID-19 in an event of an outbreak.

The Deputy General Manager and team held discussions with the Ferry operators on awareness raising and robust additional mechanisms in line with the Authority’s SOP on COVID-19.

On recent social media claims on overcrowding ferry plying the Freetown-Targrin Estuary, Mr. Bio said the post is not a true reflection of the current ferry management operations taking into consideration the current security and safety measures instituted at the Ferry Terminals by the SLPA Management.

“The Ferry Terminals are in full compliance with the International Safety & Security standards. The photograph in circulation was taken when there was only one ferry in operation at the Terminals. As of now, there are two ferries in operation including the NASSIT Ferry on standby. As such, the situation at the terminal does not in any way warrant overcrowding.”

Mr. Bio furthered that there is less traffic at the Ferry Terminals owing to the temporary measures instituted by the Government on the closure of the Lungi International Airport due to the COVID-19, and owing to these measures and less traffic at the terminals, SLPA Management, through the Ferry operators has rescheduled trips on ferries plying the Freetown-Targrin estuary and instituted preventive measures on COVID-19 at the terminals.

Rescheduled Ferry Trips:

1. First Trip: 8: 00 am on both Sides

2. Second Trip 2: pm on both sides

3. Third Trip 5: 00 pm on both sides

Ferry Terminals Temporary Preventive Measures on COVID-19

1. Thermometer test on the entry and exit point of the terminals

2. Hand washing at the Terminals’ entry & exit points

The Management of the Sierra Leone Ports Authority reinforces its commitment to uphold safety and security to its utmost degree and in full compliance with the Government’s temporary preventive measures on COVID-19.

©️Abdul Kabia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-jTO90eRp0&feature=youtu.be