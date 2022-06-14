Political party leaders in Parliament have today supported the proposed Parliamentary Welfare Bill 2022 that was leaked to the media.

By Amadu Lamrana Bah

Hon. I.B Kargbo of the APC, Hon. Matthew Nyuma of the SLPP, Hon. Kandeh Yumkella of the NGC, Hon. Rebecca Kamara of the C4C and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Sengepoh Solomon Thomas all expressed their support for the proposed bill that is seeking to increase the salary of MPs, a vehicle for MPs, business class traveling tickets, and other allowances.

The proposed bill was however disowned last week by the Clerk of Parliament Hon. Paran Tarawally after some public outcry but the Speaker, Hon.Dr. Abass Bundu said today that he believes that it is just a tiny fraction of the general public that is against the welfare of MPs but not the entire country.

He said he understands the plight of Members of Parliament as 6 MPs of the current Parliament have died from preventable diseases.

By Abdul M Fatoma

All the Political party leaders in Parliament, (APC, C4C, NGC and SLPP) have today unanimously supported this unfair and disrespectful Bill against the people of this country.

Our constituency MPs want us to vote for them to be MPs, but once in office they desire to impose their preferences over their community members. This is a betrayal of the people’s trust in their representatives who have chosen their personal survival over their people’s interests and aspirations.

Sad day for poor voters! Ask your local Member of Parliament in your community to vote against the MPs Welfare Bill or you vote against him in the next elections.

