Police Impounds 4,725 Short Gun Cartridges & Large Quantity of Military Uniforms

AIG Amadu Mannah, the Director of Operations of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP), has on the 30th July 2021 at the Police Headquarters, on George Street in Freetown intimated journalists at Police Headquarters that they are steps far ahead of criminals, making it possible for the frequent discovery of drugs, arms and ammunition and the arrest of the mischief makers.

“The SLP is on top of situation, and if you have been following our operations in recent times, you may have realized that we have not been missing target because we are proactive than ever,” he stated assertively furthering how the SLP, as an entity mandated by law to protect life and property, will relent no more even if the crime rate reduces drastically to a level it is no longer recognised.

Newsmen were taken aback when he disclosed that 4,725 short gun cartridges were arrested at Gbalamuya in Kambia District few days ago, and that on 29 July 2021, another large quantity of military uniforms were discovered and impounded at 41 Percival Street in Central Freetown, with 6 people already in police custody helping with investigations.

The AIG also revealed that a large quantity of dry leaves perceived to be drugs was intercepted at the Queen Elizabeth II Quay at Cline Town in the East End of Freetown, noting that the substance has been taken for forensic test to ascertain its drug component and validity for onward legal proceedings.

According to him, on the 28th July 2021, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Ambrose Michael Sovula, launched a Training Of Trainers (TOT) for 35 Senior Police Personnel at the Sierra Leone Peacekeeping and Law Enforcement Academy (SILEA) at Hastings.

He additionally inform that the TOT and so many other capacity building activities are on-going across the country to help build on the development of the SLP.

He encouraged the general public to relay to the Police any information that could lead to the tracking of any person or group of persons that are suspected of being in surreptitious and subversive activities.

