20.6 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Police has rescheduled the Invitation with my Lawyers – Dr. Sylvia Blyden

By Sierra Network
391
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Flawed Afrobarometer Report by the Institute for Governance Reform – The Office Of The Chief Minister

OFFICE OF THE CHIEF MINISTER - S/LEONE. Flawed Afrobarometer Report by the Institute...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

SALWACO Managing Director Joseph Munda Sandi FIRED

Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Investigation of Suspected African Swine Fever in Rogeberay Village, Masimera Chiefdom, Port Loko District

Investigation of Suspected African Swine Fever in Rogeberay Village, Masimera Chiefdom, PortLoko District._____________ Following...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Good morning Fellow Sierra Leoneans,

I will not be going to the CID again today.

The Police has rescheduled the Invitation with my Lawyers for a date in the future that will be jointly agreed upon. No exact date has been as yet fixed.

Thanks to all of you for your tremendous show of concerns over this issue.

Special thanks to the ACC Commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala, the Police IG Ambrose M. Sovula, the Ombudsman Leon Jenkins-Johnston, the Hon. Attorney General Anthony Y. Brewah and so many others for proving that Sierra Leone indeed has functioning Democratic Institutions that a citizen can properly access in our Democracy; a Democracy that Section 13(i) of our Constitution instructs us that we should defend and uphold it so as to make it as beautiful as possible for all inside this country.

Long Live our Democracy!
Long Live our Freedoms!
God bless Sierra Leone.

I will tonight release Audio 011 (the eleventh audio recording in my ongoing series of communication with the People of Sierra Leone).

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR.
Tuesday September 22nd 2020.

Previous articleLadies & Gentlemen, Well, Den All Just Begin Panic Says Dr. Sylvia Blyden
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Flawed Afrobarometer Report by the Institute for Governance Reform – The Office Of The Chief Minister

OFFICE OF THE CHIEF MINISTER - S/LEONE. Flawed Afrobarometer Report by the Institute...
Read more
Blog

SALWACO Managing Director Joseph Munda Sandi FIRED

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

Investigation of Suspected African Swine Fever in Rogeberay Village, Masimera Chiefdom, Port Loko District

Sierra Network - 0
Investigation of Suspected African Swine Fever in Rogeberay Village, Masimera Chiefdom, PortLoko District._____________ Following reports of suspected ASF in...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update22nd September 20206 Cases2174 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Police has rescheduled the Invitation with my Lawyers – Dr. Sylvia Blyden

Sierra Network - 0
Good morning Fellow Sierra Leoneans, I will not be going to the CID again today. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Flawed Afrobarometer Report by the Institute for Governance Reform – The Office Of The Chief Minister

Blog Sierra Network - 0
OFFICE OF THE CHIEF MINISTER - S/LEONE. Flawed Afrobarometer Report by the Institute for Governance Reform.
Read more

SALWACO Managing Director Joseph Munda Sandi FIRED

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Investigation of Suspected African Swine Fever in Rogeberay Village, Masimera Chiefdom, Port Loko District

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Investigation of Suspected African Swine Fever in Rogeberay Village, Masimera Chiefdom, PortLoko District._____________ Following reports of suspected ASF in...
Read more

Ladies & Gentlemen, Well, Den All Just Begin Panic Says Dr. Sylvia Blyden

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I have been away from Facebook for exactly one month now. I have been busy working on many things including business restructurings...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Flawed Afrobarometer Report by the Institute for Governance Reform – The...

Sierra Network - 0