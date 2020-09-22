Police has rescheduled the Invitation with my Lawyers – Dr. Sylvia Blyden

Good morning Fellow Sierra Leoneans,

I will not be going to the CID again today.

The Police has rescheduled the Invitation with my Lawyers for a date in the future that will be jointly agreed upon. No exact date has been as yet fixed.

Thanks to all of you for your tremendous show of concerns over this issue.

Special thanks to the ACC Commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala, the Police IG Ambrose M. Sovula, the Ombudsman Leon Jenkins-Johnston, the Hon. Attorney General Anthony Y. Brewah and so many others for proving that Sierra Leone indeed has functioning Democratic Institutions that a citizen can properly access in our Democracy; a Democracy that Section 13(i) of our Constitution instructs us that we should defend and uphold it so as to make it as beautiful as possible for all inside this country.

Long Live our Democracy!

Long Live our Freedoms!

God bless Sierra Leone.

I will tonight release Audio 011 (the eleventh audio recording in my ongoing series of communication with the People of Sierra Leone).

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR.

Tuesday September 22nd 2020.