Police Council Approved Mrs. Elizabeth Augusta Turay As The New Deputy Inspector General Of Police (DIG)

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The Media and Public Relations Unit of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) is pleased to inform the general public that Police Council, in its meeting of 3rd June, 2020, approved Mrs. Elizabeth Augusta Turay as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

Madam Turay joined the Force on 1st October 1988, as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. Up to her current appointment, she was the Director of Operations.

As Director of Operations, she became the first and only woman in the Force to serve in that capacity.

And on her appointment as DIG, she has again become the first woman to ever ascend to the second highest office/position in the Sierra Leone Police.

On behalf of Management and the rank and file of the SLP, the Media Team wishes her a successful tenure of office.

Signed:

SLP Media Team
4/06/2020

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleUS$143 Million For Sierra Leone To Address The COVID-19 Pandemic From IMF
