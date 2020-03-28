Police and Soldiers lacked Vehicles and Motorbikes to Patrol 33 border crossing points, most of them unofficial

A young man has reportedly drowned as he tried to swim across from Liberia to Jendema in southern #SierraLeone following the closure of the border last night by the Freetown authorities. This has prompted concern that many others may be making it across through illegal crossings.

Meanwhile the head of civil society in Pujehun District Ibrahim Borgiwa Swarray says there are chaotic scenes at the border area with dozens of vehicles and hundreds of passengers stranded on either side. He said there were virtually no hand-washing facilities with only three infrared thermometers. “There is only a 45-bed facility for quarantining”, Swaray said, adding that the police and soldiers lacked vehicles and motorbikes to patrol the area with 33 border crossing points most of them unofficial.