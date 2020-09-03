20.8 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, September 4, 2020
Please Help!! A Young Man With So Much Potential.. Please Help!!

By Sierra Network
Please Help!! A Young Man With So Much Potential.. Please Help!!

“Hey Bana”…he would call you with a flash of sparkling white dentition. ” Bana” a Kenyan slang I came to know meant “brother or friend” as we would say “padi” in this part of the world.

Always happy and willing to help. He had studied in Kenya, graduated in flying colours in 2016 and came home to help his beloved country. While working together at Emergency Hospital, Dennis is always willing to help. Always armed with that sweet smile of his. We would gist and discuss issues ranging from medicine to just everything! Dennis really is a good friend and an intelligent colleague!

Now Dennis, lies ill in the ICU with a berry aneurysm. Imagine filling up a balloon with water and it continuously increases in size to the extent that it bursts? That’s what his happening with the blood vessel in the brain now! The race is now on to avoid this!

The surgery, unfortunately, can’t be done here. He has to be flown to Senegal. The air fare has been covered, the cost of the surgery is what is urgently needed!

$8000! is all that is needed, for now,to save Dennis’ life. Help this young man in ways you can. This is a passionate plea!

Let’s help save Dennis life. The Sierra Leone healthcare needs him!

Send contributions no matter how small, on Orange Money to:
Dr. Diana Shehab : 078444044
Dr. Jalikatu Mustapha : 076 968557

Or bank account deposit to the account
DR. Sara Abu Noah
GTB bank
ACC no: 204/2042115/1/65/0

Thank you 🙏🏽

Pls share!

