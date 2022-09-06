20.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, September 8, 2022
type here...
EntertainmentEntertainment NewsMusic Videos
Updated:

PLEADING FOR MERCY HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT BIO

By Sierra Network
917
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

We greet you in the name of God Almighty President Bio. Your children are down on their knees pleading for mercy. His Excellency sir, we want to officially bring it to your notice that some of our colleague Entertainers have been behind bars for almost three months now. They fall short of the law and we are humbly asking for forgiveness on their behalf.

Mr. President sir, the Entertainment Industry over the decades had stood up for the country in terms of need. During our 11 years of civil war, Entertainers played a pivotal role in restoring peace and stability in the country. You may also recall the role the Entertainment industry played during the Ebola outbreak and recently the COVID-19 Pandemic.

As we are about to go into the 2023 elections, the country’s creative industries have a great role to play in ensuring violence-free elections just like it was in 2007, 2012, and 2018 respectively. His Excellency Sir, the current state of affairs in the country required the intervention of the Entertainment industry. Entertainment is the easiest way of disseminating information to the public.

In the bid to prevent the recurrence of the August 10th insurgency, your government should fully utilize we Entertainers to educate our fans on the need to maintain the peace and stability the country has enjoyed for years. The fans have great respect for us as their stars and whatever comes out from us they see as the gospel truth.

The Entertainment industry has what it takes to reunite Sierra Leoneans devoid of politics, ethics, and regionalism. We are more than ready to work with the government on massive civic education across Sierra Leone on different issues the citizens lack knowledge of.

President Tok & Do Bio we please seek for your government to forgive our colleagues in Prison.

Salone Entertainment Industry.

Previous articleACC URGES RAIC STAFF TO STICK TO THEIR GUNS, ESCHEW CORRUPTION
Next articleSierra Leone’s Judiciary Joins Commonwealth of Magistrates and Judges’ Triennial Conference In Ghana
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Strategic Communications Unit Visits Kamakwie On Fact Finding Mission

Zachariah Jalloh, StratComm MIC The Strategic Communications Unit of the Ministry of Information and Communications has visited the township of...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Strategic Communications Unit Visits Kamakwie On Fact Finding Mission

Sierra Network - 0