PLEADING FOR MERCY HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT BIO

We greet you in the name of God Almighty President Bio. Your children are down on their knees pleading for mercy. His Excellency sir, we want to officially bring it to your notice that some of our colleague Entertainers have been behind bars for almost three months now. They fall short of the law and we are humbly asking for forgiveness on their behalf.

Mr. President sir, the Entertainment Industry over the decades had stood up for the country in terms of need. During our 11 years of civil war, Entertainers played a pivotal role in restoring peace and stability in the country. You may also recall the role the Entertainment industry played during the Ebola outbreak and recently the COVID-19 Pandemic.

As we are about to go into the 2023 elections, the country’s creative industries have a great role to play in ensuring violence-free elections just like it was in 2007, 2012, and 2018 respectively. His Excellency Sir, the current state of affairs in the country required the intervention of the Entertainment industry. Entertainment is the easiest way of disseminating information to the public.

In the bid to prevent the recurrence of the August 10th insurgency, your government should fully utilize we Entertainers to educate our fans on the need to maintain the peace and stability the country has enjoyed for years. The fans have great respect for us as their stars and whatever comes out from us they see as the gospel truth.

The Entertainment industry has what it takes to reunite Sierra Leoneans devoid of politics, ethics, and regionalism. We are more than ready to work with the government on massive civic education across Sierra Leone on different issues the citizens lack knowledge of.

President Tok & Do Bio we please seek for your government to forgive our colleagues in Prison.

Salone Entertainment Industry.