Sierra Leone
Monday, August 17, 2020
Plan International And MBSSE Continue Radio Distribution In Four Chiefdom In Koinadugu District

By Sierra Network
Plan International Sierra Leone and the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education has continued the distribution of over 1,200 radios in four Chiefdoms in Koinadugu District.

Making a statement at the Kabala Senior Secondary School, on Wednesday, August 12th, the Child Protection Specialist of Plan International Sierra Leone Esther Elliot- Nyuma spoke of Plan’s commitment to supporting the education sector in the country, especially for young girls to Learn, Lead, Decide and Thrive.

She said that these radios will go a long way in retaining girls in school and will help them to listen to the radio teaching program which the government has introduced as a way of proving online classes for students during this Covid-19 pandemic.

The District Education representative and the Principal of the school also made statements, calling on the children to make good use of this gesture.

The distribution will continue in other Districts in the Country.

