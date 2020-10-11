20.9 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, October 12, 2020
People Selling and/or Distributing the October 8 incident in Makeni Should desist forthwith or risk being arrested – Sierra Leone Police

By Sierra Network
People Selling and/or Distributing the October 8 incident in Makeni Should desist forthwith or risk being arrested – Sierra Leone Police

Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 11 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Updated Travel Advisory

Sierra Leone Police

Public Notice

The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) has learnt with dismay that following acts of lawlessness displayed by some youths and their cohorts in Makeni on Thursday October 8, 2020, some unpatriotic people have resorted to transmit the incident on compact discs (CDs) and video compact discs (VCDs) for commercial purposes.

This act of selling and distributing these CDs and VCDs on the streets and market places in Freetown and the provinces, is not only considered to be unlawful, but also viewed as encouraging and inciting violence and lawlessnes in society.

The SLP wishes to reiterate that it is an offence to sell and/or distribute materials which have the tendency to instigate and encourage violence and disaffection within the State.

In this regard, the SLP notes that whoever is or has been unlawfully engaged in selling and/or distributing such audios and/or video materials, relative to the October 8 incident in Makeni, should desist forthwith or risk being arrested and prosecuted for inciting and instigating violence and disaffection within the State.

You have been warned.

Media and Public Relations Unit,
Police Headquarters,
George Street, Freetown.

Dated: 10th October, 2020.

