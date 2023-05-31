21.3 C
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Paul Kamara and Rev. Alimamy Coleson Turay’s Case Filed Against Dr. Samura Kamara And ECSL Thrown Out By The Supreme Court

By Sierra Network
The action filed by Paul Kamara and Rev. Alimamy Coleson Turay against the Electoral Commission, Dr. Samura Kamara and the APC Party has been struck out for non-compliance with the Rule 90(1) of the Supreme Court Rules, Public Notice No.1 of 1982.

