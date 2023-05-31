BlogNewsPress Release Updated: May 31, 2023 Paul Kamara and Rev. Alimamy Coleson Turay’s Case Filed Against Dr. Samura Kamara And ECSL Thrown Out By The Supreme Court By Sierra Network May 31, 2023 926 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - June 1, 2023Burning Down Of The House Of Comrade Madam Diana Finda Konomanyi Kono – APC EntertainmentSierra Network - June 1, 2023House Of Stars – A New Reality TV Show BlogSierra Network - May 31, 2023Paul Kamara and Rev. Alimamy Coleson Turay’s Case Filed Against Dr. Samura Kamara And ECSL Thrown Out By The Supreme Court Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net The action filed by Paul Kamara and Rev. Alimamy Coleson Turay against the Electoral Commission, Dr. Samura Kamara and the APC Party has been struck out for non-compliance with the Rule 90(1) of the Supreme Court Rules, Public Notice No.1 of 1982. #BREAKING: The action filed by Paul Kamara and Rev. Alimimay Coleson Turay against the Electoral Commission 🇸🇱, Dr. Samura Kamara and the APC Party has been struck out for non-compliance with the Rule 90(1) of the Supreme Court Rules, Public Notice No.1 of 1982. @ECsalone pic.twitter.com/AvljyehICP— Judiciary of Sierra Leone (@JudiciaryofSL) May 31, 2023 Tagsdr samura kamaraPresident julius maada biosierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articlePUBLIC NOTICE: The Official Facebook Page Of The Sierra Leone Football Association Has Been HACKEDNext articleHouse Of Stars – A New Reality TV Show - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - June 1, 2023Burning Down Of The House Of Comrade Madam Diana Finda Konomanyi Kono – APC Entertainment House Of Stars – A New Reality TV Show Sierra Network - June 1, 2023 Blog Paul Kamara and Rev. Alimamy Coleson Turay’s Case Filed Against Dr. Samura Kamara And ECSL Thrown Out By The Supreme Court Sierra Network - May 31, 2023 Blog PUBLIC NOTICE: The Official Facebook Page Of The Sierra Leone Football Association Has Been HACKED Sierra Network - May 31, 2023 Blog Get Easy Access to Financial Transactions with EziPay SL App Sierra Network - May 29, 2023 - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Burning Down Of The House Of Comrade Madam Diana Finda Konomanyi Kono – APC Blog Sierra Network - June 1, 2023 PUBLIC NOTICE: The Official Facebook Page Of The Sierra Leone Football Association Has Been HACKED Blog Sierra Network - May 31, 2023 Get Easy Access to Financial Transactions with EziPay SL App Blog Sierra Network - May 29, 2023 …I now predict that President Bio will win First Rounds but will not get 55% so a Run-Off Rounds will hold – Dr Sylvia... Blog Sierra Network - May 29, 2023