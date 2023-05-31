Paul Kamara and Rev. Alimamy Coleson Turay’s Case Filed Against Dr. Samura Kamara And ECSL Thrown Out By The Supreme Court

The action filed by Paul Kamara and Rev. Alimamy Coleson Turay against the Electoral Commission, Dr. Samura Kamara and the APC Party has been struck out for non-compliance with the Rule 90(1) of the Supreme Court Rules, Public Notice No.1 of 1982.

